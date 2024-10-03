Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

