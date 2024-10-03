M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $139.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.