Dentgroup LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $264.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

