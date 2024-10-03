Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,720 shares during the period. Entergy comprises 10.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $106,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

