American National Bank & Trust Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 835,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,782 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

VTI opened at $280.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

