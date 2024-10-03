American National Bank & Trust Has $7.64 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $653,854,000 after purchasing an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after purchasing an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,651,000 after purchasing an additional 336,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

