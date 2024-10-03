Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.64 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

