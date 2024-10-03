Davis Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davis Capital Management lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 165.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

