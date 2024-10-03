Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 85,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 110,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

WMT stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.