Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys 3,550 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

