MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.75 and last traded at $162.88. 3,051,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,174,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 3.10.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

