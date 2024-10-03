MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,942.32 and last traded at $1,956.22. 73,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 354,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,970.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,246.07.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,962.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,721.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.