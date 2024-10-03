Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 5%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 3,163,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,190,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $960.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Archer Aviation by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

