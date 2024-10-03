Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at UBS Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $234.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.78.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,216. Biogen has a 52-week low of $183.56 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

