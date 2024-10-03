Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,227,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,597,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.