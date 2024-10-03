Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

