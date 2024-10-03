Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after buying an additional 479,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,167,000 after buying an additional 292,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,465 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

