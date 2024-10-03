Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Materials Price Performance
AMAT stock opened at $201.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.05.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
