Paragon Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

