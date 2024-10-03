JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

