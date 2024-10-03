Anchor Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,574,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 896,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 318,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.