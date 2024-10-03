Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $41,566.73 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,204,940 coins and its circulating supply is 27,020,866 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,204,940 with 27,016,685 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.45325983 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $19,193.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

