Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.16

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,275,529 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

