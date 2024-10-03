CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $22.13 million and $813,319.37 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02875752 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $890,183.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

