Navcoin Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,894.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

