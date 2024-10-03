World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,839.91

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $166.93 million and approximately $20,839.91 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00040324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.