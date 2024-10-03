Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CB opened at $291.33 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.