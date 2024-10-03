PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0 %

PYPL stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $80.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

