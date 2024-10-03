Park National Corp OH Sells 32,975 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.