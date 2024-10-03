Davis Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Davis Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,180,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,397,000 after acquiring an additional 339,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after buying an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after buying an additional 299,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,013,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

