Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PEP opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

