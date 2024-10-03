Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

