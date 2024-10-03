Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $575.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.