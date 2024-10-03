Jacobs & Co. CA Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $565.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.78 and its 200-day moving average is $544.86. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

