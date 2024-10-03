Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $603.31 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.