iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 157.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,397,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

