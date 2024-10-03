Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 180 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FedEx by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.13 and its 200 day moving average is $275.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.