Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lifted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after acquiring an additional 536,477 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.21.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

