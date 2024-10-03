Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,114,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 49,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

