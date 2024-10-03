Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.2%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 124,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 324,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -268.86 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $8,909,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

