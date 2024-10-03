JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 12,959 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TJX Companies by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 163,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

