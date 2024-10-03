Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 65,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 348,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.