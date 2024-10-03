Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 22,093 shares.The stock last traded at $250.41 and had previously closed at $251.75.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.85 and its 200 day moving average is $238.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,476,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

