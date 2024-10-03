iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,774,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,917 shares.The stock last traded at $43.06 and had previously closed at $43.14.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

