M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $144.80 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

