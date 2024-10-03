Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $967.74

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $967.74 and last traded at $957.00, with a volume of 15552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $930.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $842.35 and a 200-day moving average of $719.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

