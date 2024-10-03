10,835 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

