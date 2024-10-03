M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.