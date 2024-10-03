M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 126.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

SPLG stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

