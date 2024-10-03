Dentgroup LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $66.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

